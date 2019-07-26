Reviewing Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s results

We are contrasting Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 91 1.40 N/A 7.33 5.93 MobileIron Inc. 5 3.81 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Stamps.com Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Stamps.com Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, MobileIron Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Stamps.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stamps.com Inc. and MobileIron Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stamps.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.43% and an $80.6 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares. 0.2% are Stamps.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MobileIron Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06% MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance while MobileIron Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Stamps.com Inc. beats MobileIron Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.