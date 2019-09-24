Reviewing Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

We are comparing Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 61 2.13 N/A 7.33 6.51 Intuit Inc. 263 10.28 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Intuit Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stamps.com Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Stamps.com Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Intuit Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stamps.com Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta means Stamps.com Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intuit Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Stamps.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Intuit Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Stamps.com Inc. has a -33.90% downside potential and a consensus price target of $48.33. Competitively the average price target of Intuit Inc. is $292.63, which is potential 8.78% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Intuit Inc. is looking more favorable than Stamps.com Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stamps.com Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. Stamps.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.