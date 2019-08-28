Reviewing Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com Inc. 69 2.45 N/A 7.33 6.51 Elastic N.V. 85 22.31 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stamps.com Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stamps.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stamps.com Inc. and Elastic N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Elastic N.V. 0 2 4 2.67

Stamps.com Inc.’s downside potential is -0.80% at a $64.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 31.25% and its consensus target price is $105.17. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Stamps.com Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares and 61.5% of Elastic N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance while Elastic N.V. has 38.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Stamps.com Inc.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.