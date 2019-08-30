Reviewing Stage Stores Inc. (SSI)’s and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.66 0.00 The Gap Inc. 22 0.37 N/A 2.86 6.82

Table 1 demonstrates Stage Stores Inc. and The Gap Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -11.4% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. The Gap Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stage Stores Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival The Gap Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Stage Stores Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Gap Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stage Stores Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Gap Inc. 1 7 1 2.11

On the other hand, The Gap Inc.’s potential upside is 83.53% and its average price target is $29.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.2% of Stage Stores Inc. shares and 62.1% of The Gap Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.4% of Stage Stores Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of The Gap Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -6.89% -31.13% -18.52% -65.89% -1.35% The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has stronger performance than The Gap Inc.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.