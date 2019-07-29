Reviewing Stage Stores Inc. (SSI)’s and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)’s results

We are contrasting Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) and RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -3.13 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 2 0.14 N/A 0.06 37.94

Table 1 demonstrates Stage Stores Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -10.4% RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Stage Stores Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stage Stores Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, RTW Retailwinds Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Stage Stores Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RTW Retailwinds Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stage Stores Inc. and RTW Retailwinds Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RTW Retailwinds Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

RTW Retailwinds Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 32.98% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Stage Stores Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.2% of Stage Stores Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stage Stores Inc. 0% -0.93% -5.36% -39.43% -60.45% 43.24% RTW Retailwinds Inc. -6.27% 6.22% -22.4% -43.1% -36.6% -15.55%

For the past year Stage Stores Inc. has 43.24% stronger performance while RTW Retailwinds Inc. has -15.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RTW Retailwinds Inc. beats Stage Stores Inc.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Houston, Texas.