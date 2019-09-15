Reviewing STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)’s and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s results

Both STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Industrial industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial Inc. 29 10.08 N/A 0.60 49.70 Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 18 2.73 N/A -5.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights STAG Industrial Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us STAG Industrial Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. 0.00% 207.9% -6.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both STAG Industrial Inc. and Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 29% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of STAG Industrial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAG Industrial Inc. -1.95% -1.39% 0.92% 8.19% 10.77% 19.45% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. -0.16% 1.2% -0.8% 20.03% 24.2% 47.34%

For the past year STAG Industrial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

Summary

STAG Industrial Inc. beats Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. was founded on July 21, 2010 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties. It was formerly known as Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. was formed on March 7, 2011 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.