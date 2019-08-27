Reviewing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.60% -6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

The potential upside of the peers is 68.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. In other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers beat Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.