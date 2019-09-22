Reviewing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has 17.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.60% -6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.14 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 50.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.57. In other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s peers beat Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.