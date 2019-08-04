Reviewing STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 32 11.01 N/A 0.13 232.62 Penumbra Inc. 150 11.97 N/A 0.27 618.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of STAAR Surgical Company and Penumbra Inc. Penumbra Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than STAAR Surgical Company. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. STAAR Surgical Company is presently more affordable than Penumbra Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

STAAR Surgical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Competitively, Penumbra Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

STAAR Surgical Company has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Penumbra Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Penumbra Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STAAR Surgical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and Penumbra Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 91.7%. STAAR Surgical Company’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company has -8.15% weaker performance while Penumbra Inc. has 37.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors STAAR Surgical Company.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.