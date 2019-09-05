Reviewing S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.28 N/A 3.09 12.33 Arrow Financial Corporation 33 4.16 N/A 2.46 13.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of S&T Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation. Arrow Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. S&T Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Arrow Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arrow Financial Corporation is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arrow Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 18.27% at a $40 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both S&T Bancorp Inc. and Arrow Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.7% and 41.5% respectively. About 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Arrow Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Arrow Financial Corporation -2.03% -3.59% -0.57% 4.89% -11.82% 3.87%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Arrow Financial Corporation

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arrow Financial Corporation.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.