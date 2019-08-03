Reviewing S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA)’s and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s results

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.60 N/A 3.09 12.33 Ames National Corporation 27 4.83 N/A 1.85 14.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation. Ames National Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&T Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. S&T Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that S&T Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ames National Corporation has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ames National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of S&T Bancorp Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 9.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&T Bancorp Inc. and Ames National Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.7% and 24.4%. Insiders owned 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Ames National Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ames National Corporation.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.