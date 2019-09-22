Reviewing SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)’s and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s results

As Gold businesses, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. 14 3.63 N/A 0.12 129.41 DRDGOLD Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates SSR Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.9% DRDGOLD Limited 0.00% -6.2% -3.6%

Volatility and Risk

SSR Mining Inc. has a -0.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, DRDGOLD Limited’s beta is -0.42 which is 142.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SSR Mining Inc. are 4.4 and 3. Competitively, DRDGOLD Limited has 1.3 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. SSR Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SSR Mining Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 1 3.00

SSR Mining Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.46% and an $16.48 average target price. Meanwhile, DRDGOLD Limited’s average target price is $13.75, while its potential upside is 210.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DRDGOLD Limited is looking more favorable than SSR Mining Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of SSR Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.1% of DRDGOLD Limited are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are SSR Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are DRDGOLD Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -3.93% 17.65% 34.5% 12.9% 49.81% 27.38% DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. has weaker performance than DRDGOLD Limited

Summary

SSR Mining Inc. beats DRDGOLD Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.