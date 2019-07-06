Reviewing SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)’s and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s results

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining Inc. 12 3.56 N/A 0.05 213.08 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 43 5.58 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SSR Mining Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.00% -7% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

SSR Mining Inc. is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.46 beta. Competitively, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s 149.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SSR Mining Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average price target is $55.75, while its potential upside is 8.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of SSR Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited are owned by institutional investors. SSR Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSR Mining Inc. -0.45% -9.85% -18.11% 6.33% 4.73% -8.35% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 0.66% -4.24% -1.27% 20.01% -8.32% 1.71%

For the past year SSR Mining Inc. had bearish trend while Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors SSR Mining Inc.

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The company primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper. Its flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December, 31, 2016, the LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 3.05 million ounces of gold. The company has exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.