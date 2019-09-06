Reviewing SSLJ.com Limited (YGTY)’s and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s results

We are contrasting SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ:YGTY) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Home Improvement Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.com Limited 3 0.00 N/A -5.92 0.00 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 104 1.23 N/A 2.92 34.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SSLJ.com Limited and Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.com Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0.00% 52.4% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SSLJ.com Limited and Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Lowe’s Companies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Lowe’s Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $118.14 consensus target price and a 3.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SSLJ.com Limited and Lowe’s Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 79.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SSLJ.com Limited -36.19% -67.55% -81.28% -71.95% -88% -59.39% Lowe’s Companies Inc. -1.36% -0.78% -8.4% 5.9% 2.14% 9.79%

For the past year SSLJ.com Limited had bearish trend while Lowe’s Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors SSLJ.com Limited.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions. It also offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; extended protection plans; and in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services. The company sells its national brand-name merchandise and private branded products to homeowners, renters, and professional customers; and retail customers comprising individual homeowners and renters. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 2,365 home improvement and hardware stores. The company also sells its products through online sites comprising Lowes.com and Lowesforpros.com; and through mobile applications. LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina.