Reviewing SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

Both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 3.61 N/A 0.49 119.33 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.45 N/A 0.31 9.58

Table 1 demonstrates SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perion Network Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Perion Network Ltd.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Its rival Perion Network Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Perion Network Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is $72, with potential upside of 21.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.9% of Perion Network Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% are SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% are Perion Network Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -0.32% -10.15% 5.9% 17.56% 21.25% 30.15% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.