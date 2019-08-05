Reviewing SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 59 2.58 N/A 0.49 97.46 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 137 6.45 N/A 3.66 38.20

Table 1 highlights SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.78% and an $68.57 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s consensus price target is $150, while its potential upside is 11.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.