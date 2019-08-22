Reviewing SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s and Its Competitors results

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.00% 0.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. N/A 58 97.46 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.55 3.08 2.64

With consensus target price of $67.5, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 47.61%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s peers have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.