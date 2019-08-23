Reviewing SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 2.65 N/A 0.49 97.46 Aspen Technology Inc. 116 15.70 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aspen Technology Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aspen Technology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.55 beta which makes it 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Aspen Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Aspen Technology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $67.5, and a 47.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Aspen Technology Inc. is $135, which is potential -0.90% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Aspen Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.