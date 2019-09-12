Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

This is a contrast between SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.71 N/A 1.00 4.07 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk and Volatility

SRC Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s 19.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SRC Energy Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Westwater Resources Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Westwater Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SRC Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SRC Energy Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. was less bearish than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.