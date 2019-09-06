Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s results

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.74 N/A 1.00 4.07 United States Antimony Corporation 1 4.94 N/A 0.01 80.56

Table 1 demonstrates SRC Energy Inc. and United States Antimony Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United States Antimony Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SRC Energy Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SRC Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than United States Antimony Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% United States Antimony Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

SRC Energy Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. United States Antimony Corporation’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SRC Energy Inc. Its rival United States Antimony Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. SRC Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United States Antimony Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SRC Energy Inc. and United States Antimony Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.5% respectively. 1.3% are SRC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.1% are United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while United States Antimony Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors United States Antimony Corporation.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.