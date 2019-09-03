Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s results

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.69 N/A 1.00 4.07 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 0.95 N/A 0.05 29.41

Table 1 highlights SRC Energy Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sierra Metals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SRC Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SRC Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sierra Metals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% are SRC Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Metals Inc.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats Sierra Metals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.