Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)’s results

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.71 N/A 1.00 4.07 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights SRC Energy Inc. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SRC Energy Inc. and Maverix Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SRC Energy Inc. and Maverix Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.87% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, 85.59% are Maverix Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. has -13.19% weaker performance while Maverix Metals Inc. has 45.95% stronger performance.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Maverix Metals Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.