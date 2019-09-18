Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s results

We are contrasting SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.81 N/A 1.00 4.07 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SRC Energy Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SRC Energy Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

SRC Energy Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Panther Mining Limited’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares and 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. Insiders held 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Panther Mining Limited.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.