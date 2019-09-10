Reviewing SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s results

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.77 N/A 1.00 4.07 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.19 N/A 2.07 26.94

Table 1 highlights SRC Energy Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Compass Minerals International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SRC Energy Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SRC Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.72 beta indicates that SRC Energy Inc. is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SRC Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Compass Minerals International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Compass Minerals International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SRC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SRC Energy Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Compass Minerals International Inc. is $55, which is potential 4.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SRC Energy Inc. and Compass Minerals International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Compass Minerals International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Compass Minerals International Inc. beats SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.