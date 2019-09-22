Reviewing Square Inc. (SQ)’s and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s results

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Inc. 70 6.26 N/A -0.13 0.00 BroadVision Inc. 1 1.65 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -1.4% BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7%

Volatility and Risk

Square Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.3 beta. BroadVision Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Square Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, BroadVision Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Square Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 BroadVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.11 is Square Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70% and 4.9%. About 0.5% of Square Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 60.67% are BroadVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Square Inc. -0.02% 9.85% 9.22% 12.41% 22.54% 43.36% BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42%

For the past year Square Inc. was more bullish than BroadVision Inc.

Summary

Square Inc. beats BroadVision Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.