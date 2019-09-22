Reviewing Square Inc. (SQ)’s and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s results

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) and BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) have been rivals in the Internet Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Square Inc.
|70
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|BroadVision Inc.
|1
|1.65
|N/A
|-0.98
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Square Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.7%
|-1.4%
|BroadVision Inc.
|0.00%
|-177.5%
|-76.7%
Volatility and Risk
Square Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.3 beta. BroadVision Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Square Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, BroadVision Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Square Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Square Inc.
|1
|5
|2
|2.25
|BroadVision Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$78.11 is Square Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.02%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Square Inc. and BroadVision Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70% and 4.9%. About 0.5% of Square Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 60.67% are BroadVision Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Square Inc.
|-0.02%
|9.85%
|9.22%
|12.41%
|22.54%
|43.36%
|BroadVision Inc.
|11.57%
|-4.26%
|14.41%
|-9.57%
|-34.15%
|18.42%
For the past year Square Inc. was more bullish than BroadVision Inc.
Summary
Square Inc. beats BroadVision Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale (POS), financial, and marketing services worldwide. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud-based reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. The company also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal. In addition, it provides online/card not present payments services through the Square Point of Sale mobile apps or Square Virtual Terminals; Square Invoices and Square Online Store for processing payments; Square Cash, a peer-to-peer payments service; Square Capital that facilitates loans to pre-qualified sellers based on real-time payment and POS data; and Caviar, a courier order management app that provides food delivery services for restaurants. Further, the company offers gift cards, square appointments, instant deposit, customer engagement, employee management, and other subscription and services-based products. Its customers include retail, services, and food-related industries of various sizes ranging from a single vendor at a farmersÂ’ market to multi-location businesses. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.