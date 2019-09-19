Reviewing SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW)’s and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)’s results

Both SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 37 0.82 N/A 1.60 25.30 Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.99 N/A 0.68 24.66

Demonstrates SPX FLOW Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Milacron Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SPX FLOW Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Milacron Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SPX FLOW Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2%

Volatility & Risk

SPX FLOW Inc.’s current beta is 2.02 and it happens to be 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Milacron Holdings Corp. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Milacron Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SPX FLOW Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SPX FLOW Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 0.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. and Milacron Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 0%. 1.5% are SPX FLOW Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Milacron Holdings Corp. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats Milacron Holdings Corp.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.