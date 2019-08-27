Reviewing SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW)’s and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.65 N/A 1.60 25.30 ITT Inc. 60 1.73 N/A 3.38 18.48

In table 1 we can see SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ITT Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. SPX FLOW Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.02 shows that SPX FLOW Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ITT Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ITT Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. ITT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ITT Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

SPX FLOW Inc. has a 26.70% upside potential and an average target price of $40. On the other hand, ITT Inc.’s potential upside is 21.19% and its consensus target price is $66. The information presented earlier suggests that SPX FLOW Inc. looks more robust than ITT Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.7% and 91.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ITT Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% ITT Inc. -3.94% -4.75% 3.81% 19.65% 13.45% 29.31%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was more bullish than ITT Inc.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.