Reviewing SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. has 90.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SPX FLOW Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SPX FLOW Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 1.80% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares SPX FLOW Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. N/A 35 23.19 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

SPX FLOW Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio SPX FLOW Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SPX FLOW Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The peers have a potential upside of 67.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SPX FLOW Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. has weaker performance than SPX FLOW Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPX FLOW Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.08. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SPX FLOW Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SPX FLOW Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.