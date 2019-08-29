Reviewing SPX Corporation (SPXC)’s and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s results

Both SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Corporation 34 1.07 N/A 1.47 23.79 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SPX Corporation and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

SPX Corporation has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Broadwind Energy Inc. are 0.8 and 0.4 respectively. SPX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year SPX Corporation was less bullish than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

SPX Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.