Reviewing SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 104 7.13 N/A 1.54 72.43 Twilio Inc. 130 19.24 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. Its rival Twilio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPS Commerce Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

$117.5 is SPS Commerce Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.24%. Meanwhile, Twilio Inc.’s consensus price target is $153.11, while its potential upside is 22.72%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Twilio Inc. is looking more favorable than SPS Commerce Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 73.9%. Insiders held 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has weaker performance than Twilio Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.