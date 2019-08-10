Reviewing SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

We are comparing SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 103 7.41 N/A 1.54 72.43 PROS Holdings Inc. 51 13.63 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SPS Commerce Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 6.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $115. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $58 consensus target price and a -22.80% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that SPS Commerce Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SPS Commerce Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 97.14%. 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has weaker performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.