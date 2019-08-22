Reviewing SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

As Application Software companies, SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 105 7.06 N/A 1.54 72.43 Benefitfocus Inc. 36 3.20 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights SPS Commerce Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta means SPS Commerce Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SPS Commerce Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 14.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $117.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Benefitfocus Inc. is $53.67, which is potential 104.61% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Benefitfocus Inc. is looking more favorable than SPS Commerce Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPS Commerce Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 74.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.