Reviewing SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC)’s and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s results

Both SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.61 N/A 1.54 72.43 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 56 5.18 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SPS Commerce Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SPS Commerce Inc. is presently more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SPS Commerce Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.35 beta and it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SPS Commerce Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of SPS Commerce Inc. is $78.33, with potential upside of 62.71%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average target price and a 35.16% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SPS Commerce Inc. looks more robust than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.