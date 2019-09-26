Reviewing Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)’s and Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s results

As Grocery Stores companies, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) and Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. 20 0.42 N/A 1.18 14.36 Weis Markets Inc. 39 0.29 N/A 2.29 15.94

Demonstrates Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and Weis Markets Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Weis Markets Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Weis Markets Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Weis Markets Inc. 0.00% 6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Weis Markets Inc. has beta of 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Weis Markets Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Weis Markets Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and Weis Markets Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Weis Markets Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is $21.33, with potential upside of 10.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and Weis Markets Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.1%. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 39.39% of Weis Markets Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. -3.09% -8.29% -20.48% -29.43% -20.18% -27.99% Weis Markets Inc. 0.39% 0.14% -12.21% -24.81% -29.77% -23.71%

For the past year Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. was more bearish than Weis Markets Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Weis Markets Inc. beats Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 204 retail food stores, which included 4 stores in Delaware, 50 stores in Maryland, 5 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 121 stores in Pennsylvania, 13 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.