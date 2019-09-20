Reviewing Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.49 N/A 4.98 5.95

Demonstrates Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Natural Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend while Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.