Reviewing Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|36
|1.49
|N/A
|4.98
|5.95
Demonstrates Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Natural Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|-11.35%
|-18.45%
|-27.35%
|-20.75%
|-3.94%
|-20.87%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust had bullish trend while Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.