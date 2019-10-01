Reviewing Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s results

Both Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 67.74M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 4,904,786,040.11% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, EMX Royalty Corporation has 13.94% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was less bullish than EMX Royalty Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors EMX Royalty Corporation beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.