Reviewing Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s results

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 28 0.35 N/A 3.81 5.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and CONSOL Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust -1.44% 0.45% 10.63% 12.66% 46.48% 18.3% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has 18.3% stronger performance while CONSOL Energy Inc. has -32.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.