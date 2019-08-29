Reviewing Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s results

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.91 N/A 1.14 9.34

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 40.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.