Reviewing Sprint Corporation (S)’s and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s results

Both Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 7 1.17 636.77M -0.48 0.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6 0.00 370.16M 0.40 14.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Sprint Corporation and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 9,575,488,721.80% -7% -2.3% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6,539,929,328.62% 17.5% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sprint Corporation has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sprint Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sprint Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sprint Corporation and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0.00

Sprint Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 64.74% and an $10 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sprint Corporation shares and 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 67.4% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -5.29% -5.29% 4.32% -20.49% -13.69% -1.25%

For the past year Sprint Corporation has 25.95% stronger performance while Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has -1.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Sprint Corporation beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.