Reviewing Sprint Corporation (S)’s and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD)’s results

Since Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 7 0.78 N/A -0.48 0.00 NII Holdings Inc. 2 0.32 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sprint Corporation and NII Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3% NII Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.1 beta means Sprint Corporation’s volatility is 90.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NII Holdings Inc.’s 0.02 beta is the reason why it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sprint Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NII Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. NII Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sprint Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sprint Corporation and NII Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NII Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sprint Corporation has an average price target of $10, and a 56.99% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sprint Corporation and NII Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 74.7% respectively. 0.3% are Sprint Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of NII Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95% NII Holdings Inc. -3.39% 0.59% -14.07% -62% -68.51% -61.22%

For the past year Sprint Corporation has 25.95% stronger performance while NII Holdings Inc. has -61.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sprint Corporation beats NII Holdings Inc.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. The company also provides other value-added services comprising location-based services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market. In addition, it offers business solutions consisting of security, work force management, logistics support, and other applications for its business subscribers to enhance their productivity; and voice and data roaming services. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.