Reviewing Sprint Corporation (S)’s and Its Peers results

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sprint Corporation has 13.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 30.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sprint Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 24.39% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sprint Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% 27.40% 8.80% Industry Average 5.85% 23.88% 4.96%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sprint Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 738.42M 12.63B 29.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sprint Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.40 2.73

The potential upside of the competitors is 68.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sprint Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation 8.01% 3.23% -0.98% -1.94% 18.09% 4.3% Industry Average 3.97% 11.09% 7.13% 22.10% 14.84% 20.56%

For the past year Sprint Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Sprint Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sprint Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.34 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Sprint Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sprint Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Sprint Corporation is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Sprint Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.82% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sprint Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sprint Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sprint Corporation.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.