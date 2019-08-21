Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 27.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 305.06% and an $16 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.