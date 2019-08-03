Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 20% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.