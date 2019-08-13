Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 299.10% at a $16 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 99.8% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.