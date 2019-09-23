Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Since Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 358.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 42.10% and its consensus target price is $8. The data provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 77.7%. Insiders held 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.