Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc.’s potential upside is 92.62% and its consensus price target is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.1% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.86% weaker performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has 0.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.