Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 364.43 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 373.37% and an $16 average price target. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average price target and a 171.85% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.4% and 31.8% respectively. 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.