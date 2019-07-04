Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.1. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -13.14% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.1% and 33.2% respectively. Insiders held 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.