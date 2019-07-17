Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Both Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

12.1 and 12.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 320.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.