Reviewing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

We are contrasting Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 304,717,180.24% -46.7% -36.9% Axcella Health Inc. 108,769,448.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 411.18% at a $16 consensus target price. Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 328.57% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.